LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LC. Wedbush upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Shares of LendingClub are going to reverse split on Monday, July 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 40,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $131,082.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,142. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LendingClub by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in LendingClub by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 70,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 156,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

