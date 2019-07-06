Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Safestore to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
