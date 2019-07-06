Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Safestore to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

