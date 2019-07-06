Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 696.60 ($9.10) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.72. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

