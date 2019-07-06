Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $703,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,719.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,151 shares of company stock worth $4,555,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 132,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

