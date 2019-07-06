Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Longbow Research downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $177.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $231.85.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,433 shares of company stock worth $2,404,479. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

