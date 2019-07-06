Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.27.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $218.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,476,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,536,000 after buying an additional 356,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 580,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 1,357,865 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,068,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 233,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $11,558,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

