Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNTX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 726,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,293 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 157,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.