MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.07. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.