Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAXR. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,783,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.