Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Lifted to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mechel PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

