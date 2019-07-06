Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.64.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.18. 300,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.44. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $257.52 and a 12-month high of $672.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,161,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

