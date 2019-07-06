Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities increased their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MERC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Mercer International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

