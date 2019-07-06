Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Meridian Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

EBSB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.