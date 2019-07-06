Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (down previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404.45 ($5.28).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

LON:MERL opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. Merlin Entertainments has a one year low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 451.50 ($5.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94.

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.