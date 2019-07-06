Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of MRTX opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,086,000 after acquiring an additional 474,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

