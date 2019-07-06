Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSON. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Misonix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Misonix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53. Misonix has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 18.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

