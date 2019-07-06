Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.22. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $1,008,868.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,813 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,647,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,861 shares of company stock worth $22,675,689. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

