MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 269,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. FMR LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,328,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,081,000 after buying an additional 2,388,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $12,704,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $5,817,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 206,591 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200,431 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

