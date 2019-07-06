National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National Bank’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 997.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth $220,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in National Bank by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.