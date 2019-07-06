National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NCMI opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $533.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National CineMedia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National CineMedia by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in National CineMedia by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

