Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

NYSE NRP opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.45. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $67.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.