Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Get Neurometrix alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NURO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Neurometrix had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.