New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) Insider Purchases A$20,554.00 in Stock

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) insider Patrick Walta bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$20,554.00 ($14,577.30).

ASX:NCZ opened at A$0.42 ($0.29) on Friday. New Century Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.40 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of A$1.39 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.62.

New Century Resources Company Profile

New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, and coking coal deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Century mine located in Queensland, Australia; and the Kodiak project located in the Cahaba Basin, Alabama.

