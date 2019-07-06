New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,691,000 after buying an additional 2,960,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,860,000 after buying an additional 1,635,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 1,454,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.