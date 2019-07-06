Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Nidec has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

