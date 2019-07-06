Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $33.71 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

