Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE:OMP opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $753.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

