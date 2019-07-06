Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

In other news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 141.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

