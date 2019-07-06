OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OMN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. OMNOVA Solutions has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 190,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

OMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.