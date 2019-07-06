On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 475.80 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.36. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell bought 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

