Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ONCY stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

