Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Oritani Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oritani Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oritani Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ORIT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49. Oritani Financial has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $794.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton purchased 5,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.