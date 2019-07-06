Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce sales of $57.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $228.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.85 million to $248.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.12 million, with estimates ranging from $185.23 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 200,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,848. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.39.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

