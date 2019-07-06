Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PVBK opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Pacific Valley Bank has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

