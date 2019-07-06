Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,907. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 2,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,066.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

