Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POU. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.44.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08. The company has a market cap of $851.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The company had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.