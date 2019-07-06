PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBFX stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $78.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,939,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,984,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

