Pearson (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pearson (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.