Peel Hunt Lowers Dialight (LON:DIA) Price Target to GBX 350

Dialight (LON:DIA) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million and a P/E ratio of 18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 506.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Dialight has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 586 ($7.66).

In other news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total value of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

