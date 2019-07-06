Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 26.7% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 878,139 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

