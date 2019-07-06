Playtech (LON:PTEC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Playtech in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 571.60 ($7.47).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 444 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

In other news, insider John Jackson bought 5,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

