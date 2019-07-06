Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PTE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Securities cut their target price on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polarityte news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

