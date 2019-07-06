Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.05 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

