Postal Realty Trust Declares Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ PSTL opened at $15.77 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.