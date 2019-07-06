Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

