Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $82,000.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.31 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

