Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,897,000 after buying an additional 118,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 418,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 196,547 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

