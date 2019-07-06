Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Focus on fee-based revenue sources has been helping Principal Financial earn steadily and limiting its exposure to the interest rate environment as well. Principal Financial continues to benefit from its strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia plus global asset management. Its inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying the global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. Its assets under management have also seen a consistent rise. It aims at $1-$1.4-billion capital deployment in 2019. However, higher leverage inducing an increase in interest and dilution from acquisition are headwinds for Principal Financial.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

NYSE PFG opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,661 shares of company stock worth $2,915,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

