ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.08.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.