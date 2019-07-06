PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.55). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $221,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,566,659. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

